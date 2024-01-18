close_game
News / Trending / NASA's cosmic treasures: 3 celestial object discoveries that stunned the world

NASA's cosmic treasures: 3 celestial object discoveries that stunned the world

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 18, 2024 08:34 PM IST

These celestial objects discovered by NASA are sure to leave you spell bound. See their pics here.

NASA frequently shares captivating insights about space on social media. Whether it is about far-off galaxies or images of stunning constellations, their posts never fail to amaze us. If you're an enthusiast of all things space-related, we bring you three remarkable celestial object discoveries made by the space agency that will leave you spellbound. (Also Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope stuns people with 3 amazing captures of galaxies. See pics)

The picture of the cosmic hand released by NASA.(NASA.)
The picture of the cosmic hand released by NASA.(NASA.)

1. Z 229-15

Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, this celestial object is located around 390 million light-years from Earth. According to NASA, Z 229-15 "is sometimes an active galactic nucleus (an AGN); sometimes as a quasar; and sometimes as a Seyfert galaxy."

An AGN is a small area, much brighter than the galaxy's stars and located at the centre of some galaxies. Quasars are a form of AGN that are incredibly bright and far from Earth. Seyfert galaxies are active galaxies that are home to luminous AGNs.

2. Brown Dwarfs

According to NASA, "Brown dwarfs are objects that straddle the dividing line between stars and planets. They form like stars, growing dense enough to collapse under their own gravity, but they never become dense and hot enough to begin fusing hydrogen and turn into a star." Some brown dwarfs are also comparable with giant planets. (Also Read: 5 fascinating throwback pics of Earth by NASA that are timeless marvels)

Brown Dwarf star that can be comparable with giant planets. (NASA)
Brown Dwarf star that can be comparable with giant planets. (NASA)

3. Cosmic Hand

Chandra and IXPE, two of NASA's X-ray telescopes, tookpictures of the 'bones'of a cosmic 'hand'that died 1,500 years ago. In actuality, it is apulsar wind nebula that resembles a human hand. Thispulsar is 16,000 light-years from Earth and can be found at the foot of the nebula's 'palm.' Astronomers use the captured X-ray data to learn more about how objects like this form.

What are your thoughts on these celestial objects?

