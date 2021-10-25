Tiny cat loves being carried around by big dog. Video is all about cuteness

A video showcasing a love-filled bond between a big dog and a tiny cat has left people happy. Chances are, the video will also make you grin from ear to ear. Shared on Instagram, the clip is absolutely delightful to watch.

The video is shared on the personal Instagram page of the dog named Raylan. A descriptive caption is also posted along with the video explaining the relationship of the dog with his foster kitties.

“As most of you know, Raylan loves to carry his kittens around - usually so he can bring them somewhere comfy for a bath. It turns out that Ron loves being carried more than most kittens, so Raylan’s just constantly carrying him around like his favourite toy. Ron will literally ask to be picked up. And of course, Raylan is always very gentle and this is how large carnivores (safely) carry their babies in the wild. Usually it’s a female doing this, but Raylan has no time for gender stereotypes,” it reads.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 82,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“He’s so gentle… I think I have something in my eye,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful soul Raylan is. We should all be more like him,” posted another. “I love how he's wagging his tail while he carries his baby. Such a sweet boy! How blessed you are!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

