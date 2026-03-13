Toddler mom opens up about life with 2-year-old, internet offers support: ‘I can’t even have tea in peace’

Raising toddlers can be exhausting, and the challenges are often overlooked. A mother of a two-year-old recently shared her experience of feeling completely overstimulated, saying how her child struggles to spend even a moment apart from her. Narula said her toddler refuses to be apart from her and stays close all the time. (@babymodel_jashit/Instagram)

In a video shared on Instagram, Jashit Singh Narula described the constant demands of her toddler, who refuses to leave her side for anything, from going to the bathroom to eating meals.

“I can’t even have tea in peace,” she said, speaking through tears. “The sound of ‘Mama, godi, mama, godi’ is constantly in my ears, and I’m just going crazy.”

In the video, Narula begins by acknowledging how rarely anyone talks about the struggles of mothers with toddlers.

Toddler anxiety takes toll: Narula explained that her toddler is very attached to her and feels safest with her. He refuses to trust anyone else, including his father and grandmother, and insists that she alone must care for him.

Despite understanding that this is a normal developmental phase, she admitted that it often makes completing simple daily tasks extremely difficult.

Narula pointed out that her toddler doesn’t watch TV or use screens, depending completely on hands-on play and direct engagement.

As an early childhood education expert, Narula noted that knowledge does not make a parent immune to the emotional toll of parenting a toddler.

“Every mother has meltdowns because every mother is a human being,” she said. “It’s natural. Whether she shares it with family or friends depends on how supportive and understanding they are.”

The mother highlighted how common it is for parents, particularly mothers of toddlers, to feel invisible and unsupported during these challenging phases.

She also shared that being open about these struggles helps normalise the experience for other parents who may feel isolated.

Also Read: Delhi mom makes baby sit on roof’s edge to record video, slams outraged viewers: ‘Don’t tell me how to raise my kid’