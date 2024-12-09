Mother slammed after toddler nearly walks onto busy road while she dances for Reels: 'Absolutely irresponsible'

In an age where social media reigns supreme, many users go to extreme lengths to create viral content. While some succeed in producing engaging and entertaining videos, others end up risking their lives and the safety of others, all for the sake of fame. A recent viral video has sparked outrage online after a mother was seen dancing near a busy road while her young child wandered dangerously close to traffic. Mother danced near a busy road, risking her child’s safety for a viral reel, sparking outrage. (X/@jitu_rajoriya)

Reel gone wrong

The video, which surfaced on social media recently, shows a woman performing a dance to Modern Talking’s hit song Brother Louie. As she’s engrossed in her performance, her young daughter can be seen straying towards a busy road. The mother’s son notices the situation and urgently points it out to her. The mother quickly stops dancing, rushes to grab her toddler, and pulls her back from the road’s edge. The clip was shared with a caption that reads, "Truly, children are a gift of nature that plays an important role in shaping events."

Watch the clip here:

The location of the incident remains unknown, but the footage has gathered widespread attention, with more than two lakh views in a short period.

Public outrage

The video quickly sparked a wave of criticism across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over the safety of the children involved. One X user commented, “OMG it was so shocking, i am happy that nothing serious happened,”

Many social media users slammed the mother for putting her children’s lives in danger just to create content for a reel. One user wrote, “This is absolutely irresponsible! No video is worth risking your child’s life!” Another user said, “It’s shocking to see people prioritise social media fame over the safety of their own family.” Others expressed disbelief at the mother’s actions, with one person commenting, “She couldn’t even spare a moment to ensure her child’s safety. Is the reel really worth it?”

However, many remained adamant that social media stunts like this set a dangerous precedent. “It’s not just about the child’s safety but also the message we’re sending to others. This kind of behaviour should not be encouraged,” one user remarked.