Toddler plays with snake while adults watch, internet slams irresponsible behaviour

A deeply shocking video of a toddler fearlessly playing with a snake has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in shock and disbelief. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @vivek_choudhary_snake_saver, shows the toddler treating the reptile as if it were a toy, completely unaware of the danger. A viral video showed a toddler playing with a snake as an adult filmed instead of intervening.(Instagram/@vivek_choudhary_snake_saver)

The footage captures the toddler casually interacting with the snake, even picking it up by the head and examining it closely. At one point, he bangs the snake on a chair, oblivious to the potential threat. As the reptile slithers behind him, the boy continues to play, only showing fear when he notices the snake darting its tongue. Startled, he tries to push it away from the sofa.

No immediate intervention from adults

What has enraged viewers the most is the apparent inaction of the adult filming the incident. Instead of stepping in to ensure the toddler's safety, the person continues recording the dangerous encounter. It is only towards the end of the clip that another individual finally intervenes, removing the snake from the scene before any harm could occur.

Social media reactions

The video has triggered a strong response from social media users, with many condemning the irresponsible behaviour of the adults involved. One user commented, "This is absolutely horrifying! Who in their right mind lets a toddler play with a snake?" Another person expressed disbelief, saying, "I can’t believe someone is recording this instead of stopping it. What is wrong with people these days?"

Many users were particularly disturbed by the toddler's nonchalant handling of the snake. "This kid has no idea how dangerous this is. It’s so sad that the adults failed him," one person remarked. Another wrote, "One wrong move, and this could have ended in tragedy. People need to be more responsible."

Some viewers, however, speculated that the snake might have been non-venomous. "Looks like a harmless species, but still, this is not something a toddler should be playing with," one user noted. Others called for stricter awareness about wildlife interactions, with a comment reading, "Children should be taught to respect nature, not treat it as a toy."