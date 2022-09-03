Toddler says ‘Hi’ to every passenger he meets while boarding a flight. Watch wholesome video

A cute video of a toddler boarding an aircraft has turned into a source for joy for many on social media. The video shows the little one greeting passengers while boarding the flight. Shared on Instagram, the video may make you happy and leave you smiling too.

Instagram user Kelli Nielson, the kid’s mama, posted the video on her Instagram page. She also shared a sweet caption along with the video. “Some good news for your feed. My social little 22 month old greeting every passenger in every flight we took the past couple of weeks!” it reads.

The video opens to show the kid inside the plane walking towards his designated seat. While doing so, he is greeting everyone on his way. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared some five days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Adorable little human,” posted an Instagram user. “OMG! I just want to give him a big hug,” expressed another along with a few heart emoticons. “This baby would make my day,” commented a third. “Such positivity and joyfulness,” wrote a fourth.