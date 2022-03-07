Toddler’s reaction on seeing a dog for the first time is too cute to miss

Babies have been staying indoors for the best part of two years after various restrictions being imposed because of the Covid pandemic. Now, as toddlers they are out exploring the world and it is a delight to see them being excited on seeing and experiencing new things. Like this video shared on Instagram by the page Dogs of Instagram which shows a 14-month-old baby’s reaction on seeing a dog for the first time. The video is really adorable to see and his reaction will make you chuckle.

In the video, the toddler dressed in trendy winter clothes and a beanie gets so excited on seeing a pooch for the first time that it starts clapping. The kid also breaks into a little dance and lies on the ground to come face to face with the doggo who also seems excited to meet him. The person recording the video explains that it is the first time that he has seen an actual dog to the dog owner.

“An appropriate response even if it’s the millionth dog you’ve encountered,” says the caption of the video. The video uploaded two days ago has got more than 1.4 million views so far.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Same but it’s every time I see a dog,” commented an Instagram user. “This is adorable!” said another. A third commented, “His tippy tippy feet. I love how he got on the ground to be the same level. So sweet.” “Two innocent best friends,” said another. “I do a happy dance every time I see a dog,” another user commented.

What do you think about this cute video?