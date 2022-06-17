Toddler’s reaction on seeing her birthday decorations is heart-melting to watch

Babies are precious, and their joy after seeing or experiencing something new is so sweet to watch. They are full of gratitude and try to express themselves in a few words they know. Videos of toddlers reacting to a surprise are always delightful to watch. Like this video of a toddler whose reaction when she sees the decoration on her birthday is heart-melting. The video may make you go aww as it is so adorable.

The video was shared on Instagram by author Jay Shetty five days ago, and since then, it has amassed more than 4.5 million views. “This baby’s reaction to her birthday is the sweetest thing on the internet today,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the toddler walking into a room which is decorated for her birthday. When the little girl sees the Minnie Mouse balloon decoration, among others, she stares with her mouth wide open and exclaims, “Wow!” The toddler repeatedly says the word “wow” and seems elated.

“This little one’s reaction to her birthday is heartwarming,” says the caption of the video. The video is originally credited to jadeharmon on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than three lakh likes and several comments. “This is the sweetest! Wow!” commented an Instagram user. “Wow wow wow! Yes BabyGirl!” wrote another along with a heart emoticon. “Omg love her face God bless her ...happy birthday lovey,” posted a third. A fourth individual commented,” Just pure appreciation and awe! God bless you, little one.”

What are your thoughts on this girl’s reaction to her birthday decoration?