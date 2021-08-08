Tortoise with beautiful shell munches on banana. Video is a delight to watch

Are you searching for an animal-related video that can leave you with a smile? Do you want to see such a video that can make you go wow? Are you looking for a clip that can lift your mood almost instantly? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then this video of a tortoise is what you need. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely delightful to watch.

The Reptile Zoo shared the super sweet video. “Radiated tortoises have some of the most beautiful shells around,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows a keeper of the zoo talking about the animal and feeding a banana to it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 10,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“He’s like how dare you move the banana while I’m enjoying my snack! It must be incredible to work with all these beautiful animals daily,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. “You are awesome,” shared a third. Many posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this video of the tortoise?

