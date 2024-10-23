Toxic manager says 'only death is excused' when employee runs late after car accident

Having an inconsiderate manager can have negatively impact not just your work life but also your mental health. Some toxic bosses can even go a step too far and completely disregard any pain or injury suffered by their team members. The manager claimed that only death of a family member can excuse an employee for skipping work.(X/@kirawontmiss )

One such manager's response to their employee getting in an accident has gone viral on social media. In a post on X, user @kirawontmiss shared a screenshot of a conversation between an employee and a manager after the former survived a car accident.

"What would y’all respond with if your manager says this?," read the caption.

The screenshot showed a series of text messages between the two people that begin with the employee sending the manager a photo of his car completely crushed in the front. From its mangled appearance, it is clear that the car was in a terrible crash.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Instead of asking what happened or how their employee was, the manager simply replies, "Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here."

The next text message on the trail comes a day after when the manager does not get a response to his earlier text. "It's understandable why you would be late, but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company," the manager wrote. (Also read: Indian employee quits new job on Day 1 after boss demands overtime without pay)

‘Managers like this scare me’

The post which has nearly 11 million views has enraged users across X who were shocked by the manager's reaction to a possibly life-threatening accident.

"Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!" wrote one user.

Another user shared a similar story about him sharing about a illness with his manager. "I told my manager I had Covid and he said he didn’t believe me," he said. (Also read: ‘Worst founder in India’: This ‘greedy’ CEO receives dubious honour from Reddit)

"Happened to me at my last job. My boss asked me if I was alright and told me to let him know if I needed anything. It doesn’t cost anything to be cool to people," said a third user.