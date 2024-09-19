Tupperware's bankruptcy leaves X stirring with witty and hilarious reactions

The business responsible for creating Tupperware, the iconic plastic tableware that transformed food storage following World War II, has declared bankruptcy. As per reports, after failing to secure a viable acquisition offer and battling to revive its core business, Tupperware Brands, the consumer goods firm based in Orlando, Florida and maker of the well-known container line, announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Founded in 1946 by Earl Tupper, Tupperware revolutionized food storage with its airtight seal, becoming a staple in American households through independent sales parties.

Soon after the company announced bankruptcy, numerous people on the internet took to X and poured in their thoughts. Some took the route of hilarity while reacting to it. (Also Read: Your beloved Tupperware is bankrupt. Why? Company couldn't think out of the box)

Here's how people reacted to the news:

In its bankruptcy petition, the firm stated that it had been severely impacted by consumers moving away from direct sales, which account for the great bulk of its revenue more than 25 years after the first Tupperware parties. The company also attributed its financial difficulties to the "challenging microeconomic environment" of recent years, internal inefficiencies that made it difficult for it to operate internationally, and increased public health and environmental worries over plastic, reported PTI.

The news outlet also informed that Tupperware declared that the company would carry on with business as usual throughout the bankruptcy process and would request court permission for a sale to safeguard the brand.

More about Tupperware:

The history of Tupperware begins in 1946. According to the firm, Earl Tupper, a chemist, was inspired while working at a plastics plant making moulds. In an effort to save families money on food waste, he set out to design an airtight top seal for a plastic container that would resemble the one on a paint can. Midway through the 20th century, the brand saw phenomenal expansion, especially with the advent of direct sales through Tupperware parties. The parties, which began in 1948, were marketed as a means for women to make extra money by peddling the covered bowls for storing leftovers for friends and neighbours.