Turkish man to pay ex-wife $240 every 3 months in 'cat support' in first-of-its-kind divorce ruling

In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a man in Turkey has agreed to pay his ex-wife 10,000 Turkish liras (approximately $240) every three months in “cat support” following their divorce. The unusual agreement has gained global attention and is being seen as a landmark case in the country’s growing pet economy, according to a report by South China Morning Post. The amount is calculated based on the average 15-year lifespan of a cat.(Unsplash/Representative pic)

Citing Turkish media outlet Yenisafak, SCMP reported that the couple, identified as Bugra and his former wife Ezgi from Istanbul, parted ways after two years of marriage due to serious relationship issues. During their marriage, the pair jointly cared for two pet cats.

Now, as part of the divorce settlement, Ezgi was granted custody of the cats, while Bugra agreed to financially contribute 10,000 liras every quarter for their upkeep over the next 10 years. The payments are meant to cover food, vaccinations, medical needs and other care expenses. They will be adjusted annually to match inflation and will cease upon the death of the cats.

The amount is calculated based on the average 15-year lifespan of a cat. In addition to the pet support, Bugra will also pay Ezgi 550,000 liras (around $13,000) in financial compensation, the court ruled.

(Also Read: Korean woman runs into trouble in Turkey for showing peace sign: ‘As a Turkish, I never heard that sign is banned’)

Turkish animal laws

Legal expert Aylin Esra Eren explained that pets in Turkey are registered through microchipping, making the listed owner the legal guardian. Under Turkey’s animal protection law, pets are recognised as “living beings” rather than property, and abandoning a pet is considered both an ethical and legal violation. “Pets that are not properly cared for will become strays, and abandoning microchipped pets on the streets is illegal,” she said.

People found abandoning animals in Turkey can face fines of up to 60,000 liras. Eren added that this case marks a significant step in defining legal responsibilities for pet care in divorce proceedings. However, she clarified that the payments cannot be categorised as alimony, which by law can only be claimed by a spouse or child.

Social media reactions

The case has ignited social media debate. One user wrote, “It is great to see growing respect for the status of pets. I hope more countries follow this example.”

“We should be cautious because some people may use pets as bargaining chips in a divorce,” warned another.