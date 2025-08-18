Korean woman runs into trouble in Turkey for showing peace sign: ‘As a Turkish, I never heard that sign is banned’

It is not uncommon for people to show a peace sign while taking selfies or making reels. That is what this Korean woman was doing while visiting Turkey, but it led to her getting a warning from the authorities, who told her that the particular sign is banned in the country. The video, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Turkish people claiming they have never heard about the ban on the sign. A Korean content creator who got a warning for showing a peace sign. (Instagram/@tyongeee)

South Korean content creator Tyongee posted the video on Instagram. She wrote, “I did not know at all! It's amazing how I get to learn a new culture and manner whenever I travel.”

In the video, she poses for a selfie while showing the peace sign. However, two men instantly call her out and tell her that the sign is banned in Turkey and that she shouldn’t flash it.

When asked why, one of the men says, “In your culture, it means peace, but unfortunately in Turkey, it is raised about terrorism,” leaving the Korean woman visibly shocked.

Curious, Tyongee asks the men if a mini heart sign is allowed, and they say that she can flash that popular sign.

Social media had a lot to say:

While many expressed surprise, some claiming to be Turkish said they were unaware of the sign ban.

An individual posted, “I like that they actually explained to her very calmly.” Another asked, “But why is it related to terrorism?” An individual replied, “This symbol is frequently used by the terrorist organisation called the PKK, which has caused the deaths of many civilians in Turkey. Because of this, it may provoke negative reactions from civilians in Turkey.”

A third remarked, “As a Turkish, I have never heard that a sign is banned. They just made it up... It must be their personal thoughts. We use it and it's super common.”

A fourth wrote, “They were respectful, and the girl was respectful. That's how people should talk every time.”