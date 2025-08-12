Indian woman’s struggle as a vegetarian in South Korea leaves internet concerned: ‘There’s nothing for you to eat’

An Indian student shared a video documenting how it is for her, as a vegetarian, to live in South Korea. Her confession to a local about her eating habits concerned the person, as well as the internet. An Indian student in South Korea shares her struggles as a vegetarian with a local. (Instagram/@khushiiiii_sy16)

“I'm dying because I want to eat bhindi,” Khushi Yadav wrote while sharing the video. In the clip, she explained why she doesn’t eat meat to her companion. She further expressed that she dislikes coffee and cannot go to any cafe.

Finally, she added that she preferred eating bread, but some varieties in Korea are too sweet. At one point, the other person, off-camera, exclaimed, “There’s nothing for you to eat.”

The clip was posted with a text insert which read, “Telling a Korean, the struggles of being ‘a vegetarian in Korea’."

Take a look at the video:

Social media is concerned:

The video prompted people to ask several questions, with many wondering how she survives on such limited options. One individual asked, “Girl, how do you survive then? Like, what is even available there? What do you eat as a vegetarian?”

Another questioned, “Is it difficult to socialise for someone who comes as a vegetarian to Korea? Since eating out in BBQ restaurants is a big part of their culture…does that make vegetarians feel left out when wanting to hang out with friends or colleagues?” Yadav replied, “I just don't hang out with them when they go and eat BBQ, so I don't know the feeling of being left out, haha.” A third expressed, “I have the same eating habits.”

However, a few were amazed by her fluent Korean. One wrote, “Your Korean is so good.”

Who is Khushi Yadav?

According to her YouTuber bio, she is an Indian studying in South Korea. She regularly posts videos on social media that capture her life as an expat in Korea. Her content ranges “from exploring hidden gems and indulging in Korean culture to behind-the-scenes snippets and daily vlogs.”