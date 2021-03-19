Tweet on 1997 Archie Comics strip depicting remote schooling in 2021 goes viral

A tweet about an Archie comic strip published in 1997 has now grabbed people’s attention and created a chatter on the micro-blogging site. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Archie Comics, the issue published decades ago took a fanciful look at the then-future of 2021. What has now intrigued people is how it captured one of the aspects of the present life - remote schooling.

The comic shows that in 2021 students would be taking online classes on their computers. “Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997,” Archie Comics tweeted and shared this image.

[Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered more than 30,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of reactions from people.

Archie Comics, in an update, also shared a link to the full story:

Enjoy!https://t.co/3unSslreJG — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 18, 2021

“Why did they always think that any year after 2000 would look like something from 500 years into the future?” asked a Twitter user. To which, another replied this:

Because of a time illusion. While in the middle ages, society and trchnology didn't change much in any persin's lifetime, we're used to heavy progress every ten years.



Look at 1920-1930.



In the past years, this diminished a little. — Alman-Häschen (@almankaninchen) March 17, 2021

“Well.... This kinda happened but we still don't have flying cars,” joked another.

Here’s how others reacted:

That comic is shockingly prescient about online schooling: "Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times". I was a bit suspicious that this must be a hoax, but I verified that Betty #46 really did have Betty as "a student in the futuristic classrooms of 2021." — Ken Shirriff (@kenshirriff) March 16, 2021

🔮 pic.twitter.com/3x1oi9y2t2 — Miss Bossy Boots is wearing a mask 😷 (@MissBossyBoots_) March 16, 2021

What do you think of the post?

