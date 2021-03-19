Tweet on 1997 Archie Comics strip depicting remote schooling in 2021 goes viral
A tweet about an Archie comic strip published in 1997 has now grabbed people’s attention and created a chatter on the micro-blogging site. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Archie Comics, the issue published decades ago took a fanciful look at the then-future of 2021. What has now intrigued people is how it captured one of the aspects of the present life - remote schooling.
The comic shows that in 2021 students would be taking online classes on their computers. “Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997,” Archie Comics tweeted and shared this image.
Since being posted, the tweet has gathered more than 30,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of reactions from people.
Archie Comics, in an update, also shared a link to the full story:
“Why did they always think that any year after 2000 would look like something from 500 years into the future?” asked a Twitter user. To which, another replied this:
“Well.... This kinda happened but we still don't have flying cars,” joked another.
Here’s how others reacted:
What do you think of the post?
