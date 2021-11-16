Home / Trending / Twin sisters’ beautiful rendition of Avicii’s The Nights wows people
The video of rendition of Avicii’s The Nights by twin sisters Kiran and Nivi was shared on Instagram.
The image shows the twin sister.(Instagram/@kiranandnivi)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 05:50 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A rendition of Avicii’s The Nights by twin sisters Kiran and Nivi has left people both amazed and amused. There is a chance that the video of their performance will have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the joint Instagram page of the sisters. “This song,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the sisters standing in front of the camera. They then go on to showcase their amazing performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of love-filled comments.

“Wow amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “Goosebumps,” posted another. “OMG! I love their voices,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the rendition?

