Twin sisters’ beautiful rendition of Avicii’s The Nights wows people

A rendition of Avicii’s The Nights by twin sisters Kiran and Nivi has left people both amazed and amused. There is a chance that the video of their performance will have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the joint Instagram page of the sisters. “This song,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the sisters standing in front of the camera. They then go on to showcase their amazing performance.

The video was shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of love-filled comments.

“Wow amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “Goosebumps,” posted another. “OMG! I love their voices,” expressed a third.

