Twitter loves Harsh Goenka's share of a cup of coffee. Watch to know why

Whether you're a pure fan of black coffee, love to add a splash of cream to the drink, or are even an iced coffee connoisseur, watching a barista giving an artistic touch to that cup of joy is magnificent. And a video shared by Harsh Goenka shows just the same. "How I drink my coffee," he wrote while sharing the video.

The video posted on Twitter opens with the barista pouring frothy milk into a cup of coffee. He then sprinkles some chocolate powder on one side and uses a thin stick to make swirls replicating a tree. He also makes a man, a woman and a small heart with the help of the same stick. He then adds some more cocoa powder, which makes the tree look leafy. Stunning right?

Watch the video shared by Harsh Goenka right here:

How I drink my coffee

pic.twitter.com/qkSDvZU1E0 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2022

The video, having raked up more than 1,500 likes since it was shared on July 31, has received various comments from people who loved watching it. Many even said they wouldn't be able to drink such an artistic coffee.

"If I ever get a coffee as beautiful as this, rest assured I'll preserve it. How can I ever drink a piece of art?" a Twitter user wrote. Another commented, "Superb! In fact, I may not feel like drinking it and spoiling the design. I can almost smell the aroma." "I will have a cup right now after viewing this tempting cuppa. I am a big coffee lover," expressed a third.