Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Twitter has mixed reactions

The teaser for Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has made an impact on audiences, generating a buzz across various platforms. The one-minute trailer showcases opulent sets and stunning costumes, captivating the attention of numerous viewers. Following the release of the teaser, several took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions about it. While a few admired the film's grandeur, others were not impressed with it.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first posters for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are here.

See what people are saying about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser:

A person shared that Karan Johar 'has made an unabashedly Bollywood film.'

Another made a joke about who will wear a red lehenga between Alia and Ranveer.

A third wrote that they are really excited about the film.

Here's what people who didn't like the teaser had to say:

Someone called the film 'bland.'

Another said the film has 'no chemistry.'

Alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, veteran actors Dharmendra , Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film. Actors such as Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly are also a part of the film.