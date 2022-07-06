Home / Trending / Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra is he an NRI on his Manhattan tweet, he replies
Anand Mahindra's reply to Twitter user's comment on his Manhattan tweet may leave you chuckling.
Anand Mahindra posted this pic of Manhattan that received an NRI-related reply from a Twitter user.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 12:35 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. Besides sharing various kinds of posts, he often also replies to questions asked by others. At times, his witty answers to unusual or weird questions by Twitter users also spark laughter. His recent tweet while replying to a user of the micro-blogging platform may make you chuckle too. In the post he shared a funny reply to being asked if he is an NRI.

It all started with a post that the business tycoon shared. “Manhattan 4th of July Skyline,” he wrote and posted two beautiful pictures. While reply to his own post, he also added a video showcasing the city on July 4. It is a day when the United States of America celebrates its independence. “Manhattan 4th of July. 2022 Skyline erupts,” he wrote and posted the video. He also shared another picture and added, “Manhattan. 4th of July. 2022. It’s hard for man-made light to compete with the moon!”

While replying to one of the tweets, a person asked Mahindra, “Are you an NRI?” Mahindra, in his signature witty style, replied that he is a “HRI”. Take a look at the tweets to see what that means:

The reply prompted people to post various comments. “That’s a nice one ...I am an HRI, will steal this shamelessly,” posted a Twitter user. “Ha ha nice one! So your Dil hai Hindustani! We know that, very well, btw,” shared another. “Have a wonderful time with family Anand. Get rejuvenated and back to our home,” wished a third. “Sir. You are an MRI (Mahindra Resident of India)” wrote a fourth.

