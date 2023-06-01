Twitter user asks people to edit a pic of MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and Ziva Dhoni. They react

Do you regularly use Twitter? Then you may have seen those posts where people urge others to edit their pictures, either by adding or removing something. One such request came from a user of the micro-blogging platform who goes by @Diptiranjan_7. In their post, they didn’t ask for netizens help to edit their own picture but one that shows MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva Dhoni together.

The picture shows MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva Dhoni smiling at the camera. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

The Twitter user who wanted to get the picture edited wrote, “Can someone please remove the people in the background??”

The picture was originally posted by Sakshi Dhoni a day ago. The image shows the trio smiling at the camera. The picture was captured after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted the trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

It didn’t take long for people to react to the Twitter user’s post. Many followed the instructions of the Twitter user and shared edited versions of the picture.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

A few also argued that there is no need for an edit. Just like this individual who wrote, “No need for edit. It is beautiful as it is.” Another added, “Audience too?” A third posted, “Whatever he is at this moment is because of the people sitting behind.” Many also reacted by writing “Love you Mahi” in the comments section.

