Newlywed aunt edits colour of niece’s white dress in wedding pic, Reddit reacts

“So I (30f) got married, yay! Honestly, it was my dream wedding, everything went off without a hitch. Except for one small thing; my niece’s (16) dress. It was a white, lacy knee length dress. She even wore lace elbow length gloves! Honestly, it looked just like a wedding dress. I didn’t say anything to her or her parents (my brother and SIL) at the moment, and I tried my best to ignore it. But when I got the first drafts back from our photographer, I couldn’t stand when I saw her in her white dress standing next to me,” she wrote.

In the next few lines she explained that since she was upset after seeing the picture, her husband suggested she get the colour of her niece’s dress changed to light blue and she did just that. The woman explained that after seeing the final result, her sister-in-law was furious and blamed her for “body shaming” her niece.

“NTA. If she didn’t want the dress to be photoshopped, she shouldn’t have let her daughter attend a wedding in a lacy white dress! The nerve of that woman!” expressed a Reddit user. “Indeed, there are people who will do anything to be the centre of attention,” added another. “I think it's quite likely she didn't know, particularly if she hadn't been to a wedding before. Wedding etiquette isn't the sort of information a 16yo would likely stumble upon,” joined a third. “My spidey sense says the white dress was a deliberate affront, and when you finessed around it they got more combative and made up a grievance. NTA,” wrote a fourth.

