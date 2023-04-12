Family chooses cat over nanny, asks Reddit if they’re wrong

Do you regularly use Reddit? Then you may have seen posts where people ask opinions of the Reddit users about certain situations or incidents. This individual did the same and asked people if they are wrong for choosing a cat over their nanny. The post about a family choosing a cat over their nanny has created a chatter on Reddit (representational image).(Unsplash/@yerlinmatu)

The Reddit user explained how the cat came to live with them after their wife’s mom passed away. Their live-in nanny, however, shared that she is allergic to the animals and asked them to get rid of the cat. “She told us if we didn't get rid of the cat she would have to leave. My wife wanted to keep the cat. So we told our nanny we understood if she needed to find another job and that since my wife had decided to take time off of work for bereavement she could take care of our daughter. She just said okay and nothing else. Then she moved out a few days later while we were all out. This was all about four months ago,” they explained.

They also added that after a few days they also received an “intense message” from a friend of the nanny. They concluded the post by asking Reddit users if they are wrong.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1,900 upvotes. The share has also received several comments. While many shared that they are not wrong, a few argued in favour of the nanny.

Take a look at the Reddit replies where people showed support for the original poster:

“You chose a family member over an employee in my mind. Sorry not sorry,” posted a Reddit user in support. “The nanny isn’t a family member. It’s a job. She threatened to quit if you didn’t adjust to her demands and you had no problem with her quitting. She didn’t seek any compromises such as allergy filters or confining the cat to certain spaces etc. She is entitled to quit but she is not entitled to tell you to get rid of a family pet,” joined another. “Your family, your choice. And it's pretty rude of some stranger to send you a text like that,” posted a third. “Did you give her a warning and pay?” asked a fourth. “You cannot just kick a living being out of your house for someone else. You made a commitment to the cat just like you did to your child. Neither is disposable,” wrote a fifth.

Here are a few comments where people shared that the OP is wrong:

An individual wrote, “I get wanting to keep the cat, but like someone else said, you created an environment she couldn’t exist in and took away her job and housing with no notice.” Another person added, “Not ok.”