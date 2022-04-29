Twitter user makes special request to Shah Rukh Khan amid heatwave. Post goes viral

With the heatwaves across India intensifying, people are finding various ways to gain respite from the sultry weather conditions. Social media is also abuzz with various posts related to this rise in mercury. While some of those posts are rants against the soaring temperatures, some are about the ways to deal with it. Amid those, a tweet has gone viral and left people chuckling. In the post, a Twitter user tagged Shah Rukh Khan with a special request.

Twitter user Srishti Pandey posted the tweet. “Dear @iamsrk sooraj ko madham karwardo please,” she wrote. Did that share made you chuckle or are you confused about the reference? She used a line from film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Suraj Hua Maddham. In a funny way, the Twitter user asked the actor to dim the Sun.

Take a look at the post:

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. This individual used the other lines from the song to share these posts:

Aur aasmaan bhi pighal jaayega😑 — J✨ (@NiTaj_Writes) April 28, 2022

This person imagined how Shah Rukh Khan would deal with the matter and they shared a meme from the filmKabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham too:

Srk to the sun pic.twitter.com/TOC31pkkV1 — Kinza Tahir (@kinzatahir_) April 29, 2022

“It’s teamwork. Ask Kajol as well,” posted a third hinting at the fact that the film features the actor opposite to SRK. “Tweet of the day!” praised a fourth. “We are literally in ‘Sooraj Ki Bahoon Mein’,” joked a fifth as they mentioned a line from the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song by the same name.

What are your thoughts on the post?

