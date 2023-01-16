Twitter user’s conversation with foreigner friend about Pongal sparks laughter

Pongal is one of the major festivals celebrated in India especially in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It is a time when people come together to honour Lord Surya Narayan, the ruler of the planets, and celebrate crop harvesting. Expectedly, there are several posts related to the day but one among them has left people chuckling. The tweet is about a question a person received from their foreign friend about Pongal.

The Twitter user who goes by whiskeyblues posted a screenshot of a conversation between them and their friend. In the conversation, the other person is seen asking “Who is the headliner”. A headliner is someone who is promoted as the main attraction of an event. And, why did the friend ask such a question related to Pongal? Turns out, they thought that it was a music festival like Coachella.

Take a look at the post and also the response of the Twitter user to the question:

when I try to explain Indian festivals to my white friends 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1OdoPMuKVf — whiskeyblues (@twopointhoe_) January 12, 2023

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered over 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated nearly 4,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Hilarious,” wrote a Twitter user. “Who’s the headliner... Bruh,” posted another along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. “Cracking me up. Really!??” commented a third.

