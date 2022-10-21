Twitter user shares how his mom donated kidney to husband to save his life

A story of family and love shared on Twitter is tugging at people’s heartstrings. A post shared by a Twitter user documents how a woman donated her kidney to save her husband’s life after watching him go through multiple dialysis sessions.

Twitter user who goes by Leo shared the post about his mom and dad. “Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I don't know of a better love story,” he wrote. He also posted two pictures along with the post.

Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I dont know of a better love story. pic.twitter.com/LyIEEqVQxC — Leo (@4eo) October 19, 2022

The post, since being shared just a few days ago, has accumulated more than 1200 likes. Also, the share has gatherers several comments. “That's really nice. my dad donated to my mom,” shared a Twitter user. “Wishing them the best,” posted another. “How wonderful, wishing your parents the best, thanks for sharing their story,” expressed a third. “Omg Leo! Really glad that they are better now. More strength to you and your family. Please take care!,” commented a fourth. “Glad to know your parents are doing well and recovering. Hugs and blessings to you and your family,” wrote a fifth.