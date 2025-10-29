Two Indian nurses save passengers mid-air after cardiac arrest on Abu Dhabi flight

Two young nurses from Kerala are being praised for their quick thinking and timely intervention, which saved the life of a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest while travelling on an Air Arabia flight. The passenger was later reported stable. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

According to a report by Gulf News, the incident took place on October 13 on a flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi. 26-year-old Abhijith Jees from Wayanad, and 29-year-old Ajeesh Nelson from Chengannur, were on their way to join Response Plus Medical (RPM) as Registered Nurses. Around 20 minutes after take-off, Abhijith noticed a 34-year-old passenger from Thrissur collapse and become unresponsive.

“I checked his pulse, but there was none. I knew he was in cardiac arrest,” Abhijith told Gulf News. He immediately began CPR and alerted thecabin crew, after which Ajeesh joined him in resuscitating the passenger. The duo continued CPR until the man regained a pulse.

“There was no panic,” Ajeesh said, adding, “We just focused on what had to be done”.

A doctor onboard also assisted with intravenous fluids and monitoring, helping ensure the man remained stable until the plane landed safely in Abu Dhabi. “When I saw him move, I felt a deep sense of relief. It reminded me that we carry our responsibility wherever we go,” Abhijith said.

Once the plane landed, the airport medical staff received the passenger, who was later reported stable. The nurses, on the other hand, quietly proceeded to report for duty without mentioning the incident.

Nurses praised for their quick thinking

The story surfaced later when a fellow RPM staffer who was also on the flight informed the company.

RPM later felicitated the two for their timely intervention. Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said the nurses had “shown the true spirit of RPM by saving a patient outside a hospital setting.”

Dr Mohamed Ali, Medical Director of RPM Projects, said early CPR made the difference. “Every second counts in cardiac arrest, even more so mid-flight,” he said.

Speaking about the experience, Abhijith said, “You never expect something like this to happen on your first flight. You just act on your training.”

Ajeesh added, “Saving a life even before starting our new jobs felt like a reminder of why we chose this profession.”

The family of the passenger later thanked the two nurses for their quick response, calling their intervention “a blessing at the right moment”.