UAE man fined over 16 lakh for posting negative online review against business

A young man in the UAE has been ordered to pay Dh70,000 (approximately ₹16.21 lakh) in compensation for posting defamatory remarks on social media that damaged a business’s reputation and led to financial losses, reported Gulf News. The man had posted damaging comments about the business online. (Pexel)

Also read: South Korean mother reunites with abducted daughter after 44 years, now suing government over illegal adoption

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims delivered the verdict after the owner of a commercial establishment filed a case, stating that the man’s online comments had tarnished his shop's image and caused a significant drop in sales. The claimant had initially sought Dh200,000 in compensation for both material and moral damages, along with legal expenses and court fees.

According to the complaint, the man had posted harmful comments about the business on a social media platform, which the court confirmed had negatively impacted the company’s reputation. The defendant had already been found guilty of the act in a previous criminal court ruling.

Also read: ‘Spookiest s**t ever’: AI blackmails engineer over affair after being told it’ll be replaced

Court dismissed plea

During the civil proceedings, the man submitted a written defence urging the court to dismiss the compensation claim. He also requested the Federal Tax Authority to provide the business’s tax records to determine whether there had truly been a drop in sales during the time of the alleged defamation. Additionally, he submitted supporting documents, including a dependent’s certificate and screenshots of online chats.

Also read: Indian Harvard student fears future after Trump admin blocks international enrolments: ‘I don't know where I'll go’

However, the court upheld the earlier judgement and concluded that the man had indeed committed defamation. He was ordered to pay Dh70,000 to the businessman as compensation.

Also read: ‘I am not dead yet’: Woman in China falls from 12th floor, calls husband for help from ground