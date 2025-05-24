Indian Harvard student fears future after Trump admin blocks international enrolments: ‘I don't know where I'll go’

With graduation around the corner, an Indian student is fearful about her future after Donald Trump’s administration's decision to ban Harvard University from enrolling international students, reported the Business Insider (BI). In a conversation with the outlet, 33-year-old Shreya Mishra Reddy said the decision left her numb. 33-year-old Shreya Mishra Reddy reacts to the Trump administration's international student ban. (LinkedIn/Shreya Mishra Reddy)

When did she come to the US?

Reddy moved to the US in 2021 to pursue a master's degree at Duke University. After graduating, she landed a job at Visa in Austin. Determined to study more, she came across a Harvard University course equivalent to an executive MBA. She recalled that she took a chance and applied to the program without thinking she would get selected. However, she did get picked for the course, and Reddy recalled it as one of the happiest moments of her life.

Recalling her admission into Harvard, Reddy said, “I went from being a first-generation immigrant in the US to being accepted to one of the best schools in the world,” adding that her parents were overjoyed when they learned about her admission. However, with the recent announcement by the Trump administration, her dreams are facing an uncertain future.

“Left me numb”

Reddy told the outlet that she is on the verge of completing her course. She took a loan of $50,000 to cover her tuition fees. When she learned about the enrollment ban, she felt numb.

“I was at home in the middle of a meeting when I saw the news pop up on my phone that Harvard had been banned from accepting international students,” Reddy told the outlet.

“I went numb for a minute because I knew my module was supposed to start in a few days, and I was supposed to travel to Boston in July. My tickets are all booked,” she continued.

“When I read the news, the first thing I did was text my father back in India, saying that I don't know if I'm going to be able to graduate from Harvard. I don't know if I will be allowed back on campus or able to travel to Boston at all, and I'm really worried,” she added.

Reddy said she has written to Harvard University to know more about her future but has not heard back from the institute.

“Getting into Harvard was not just about a degree; it was about studying in one of my dream schools. It does not make sense for me to try to pursue the same kind of degree from any other school or country,” she said.

“I'm now on an optional practical training (OPT) visa that expires in January, and I've not had any luck getting picked for an H-1B visa. So, I'm planning to leave the country in January. But I don't know where I'll go or what I'll do. It's all up in the air now,” she added.

“Thousands are facing uncertainty”

In a LinkedIn post, Reddy shared, "No matter where you are, you know the headlines: Harvard barred from accepting international students. But headlines don’t show how this affects us—the thousands of international students currently living, studying, and striving here." She added, "Today, nearly 27% of Harvard’s student body is international. Thousands of us are now suspended in uncertainty, just like I am."

Harvard vs Trump admin:

After the Trump administration attempted to block international students from enrolling in Harvard University, the century-old institution sued the Trump administration.

Following this, a Boston judge, Allison D Burroughs, issued a temporary restraining order blocking authorities from revoking international students’ legal status.