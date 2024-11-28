Uber Eats driver shocked to find over 20 grams of marijuana wrapped as burrito during 'high-flying' delivery

A typical Uber Eats delivery in New Jersey took an unexpected turn when a driver discovered that her supposed food order was actually 20 grams of marijuana, deceptively wrapped to resemble a burrito. The incident, which occurred on a Friday night in Lindenwold, Camden County, has prompted an investigation by Washington Township Police. In US, Uber Eats driver found marijuana disguised as burrito, sparking police investigation. (Instagram/washingtontwppd)

The driver, initially expecting a standard delivery of a burrito, soup, and water, became suspicious during her journey to Glassboro. A pungent odour wafting from the bag alerted her to something amiss. "She believed something didn’t smell right with her delivery package. She thought it smelled like marijuana,” said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik, as reported by 6abc.

(Also read: Chennai: 1,000 cops search student flats for 5 hours, find 500 grams ganja)

Drugs disguised as food

Promptly acting on her instincts, the driver pulled over and contacted the authorities. Upon inspection, officers found a tin-foil-wrapped package containing a large zip-closed bag of raw marijuana. “There was no meat, lettuce, beans, or rice. It was actually an ounce of marijuana,” Gurcsik explained, according to the New York Post.

Images released by the police revealed the crude attempt to make the drugs appear as a meal. Investigators suspect the Uber package delivery feature, which prohibits the transport of illegal substances, alcohol, or medication, was exploited for the transaction.

Uber responds and investigation ongoing

An Uber spokesperson described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and praised the driver for promptly contacting local authorities. They encouraged all drivers to report any suspicious packages. Meanwhile, the Washington Township Police have secured the drugs as evidence and initiated a probe to trace their origins.

(Also read: Woman named ‘Marijuana Pepsi’ faces job discrimination: ‘It’s a problem, but…’)

Trend of misuse in delivery services

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this summer, another Uber driver reported being asked to deliver fraudulent gift cards, suggesting a troubling trend of misusing delivery platforms for illegal activities.

While no charges have yet been filed, authorities are urging delivery service users and drivers to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to prevent further misuse of such platforms.