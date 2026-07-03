Udaipur man says 1 lakh in Bengaluru feels like earning 50,000 at home: 'Ghar, ghar hota hai'

A man from Udaipur has sparked a relatable conversation on social media after sharing why he prefers staying in his hometown instead of moving to bigger cities such as Bengaluru, Pune or Delhi. His video has struck a chord with many people who often weigh better career opportunities in metro cities against the comfort, savings and emotional security of living close to home.

A man explains why he chose peace, savings and family in Udaipur over higher salaries in metro cities. (Instagram/arpitmenaria)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Bengaluru man refuses to work with founder who made him wait 40 mins: ‘Didn't even say sorry’)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Arpit, shared a video in which he spoke about why he continues to live in Udaipur despite his friends repeatedly asking him to shift to metro cities.

“My friends are in Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi. They ask me to come there every day, but I stay in Udaipur, why? Because home is home. Earning 1 Lakh in Bangalore is equal to earning 50k to 60k at home. There is rent and travel tension there, and here, there is peace, savings, and my own people. Dream big, but wherever your heart finds peace, build from there. I will build from here,” he said in the video.

‘Home is home’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that further explained his point of view. “All my friends are in Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi, and every day they call me saying, “Come here.” But I’m in Udaipur. Why? Because home is home. And honestly, earning ₹1 lakh there feels almost equal to earning ₹50,000– ₹60,000 at home. Once you subtract rent, travel and daily stress, it all balances out. Dream big, but build your life from the place where your heart feels at peace. Are you building your life from your hometown too?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that further explained his point of view. “All my friends are in Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi, and every day they call me saying, “Come here.” But I’m in Udaipur. Why? Because home is home. And honestly, earning ₹1 lakh there feels almost equal to earning ₹50,000– ₹60,000 at home. Once you subtract rent, travel and daily stress, it all balances out. Dream big, but build your life from the place where your heart feels at peace. Are you building your life from your hometown too?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also read: ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent">Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Through the video, Arpit highlighted a sentiment many young professionals relate to: a higher salary in a metro city may not always translate into a better quality of life. With rising rents, daily commute stress and the cost of living in major cities, many people are now reconsidering whether moving away from home is always worth it.

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The clip has received several reactions from users who agreed with his views. One user wrote, “I can relate.” Another user appreciated his content and said, “I’ve watched all of your videos and learned a lot from them. Thank you for sharing such valuable knowledge!” A third user commented, “This is very relateable,” while another simply added, “I agree with you man.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)