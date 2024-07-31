UFO over Spain? Tourist astonishing video captures mysterious object vanishing in seconds

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have long been a subject of interest. Though the existence of aliens is still doubtful, people from around the world have claimed to have witnessed UFOs. Now, another supposed sighting of a UFO has shocked the internet. As per reports, this sighting was in Ibiza, Spain. The UFO was spotted in Ibiza, Spain.

A video of the suspected UFO was recorded by a group of tourists who were enjoying near the coastline of Spain. The clip shows a few people sitting near what seems to be a cliff. That's when the video shows a girl running and pointing towards the sky. As the camera shows the bright sky, one can see the moon and another object beside it. Within seconds, the other object seems to have disappeared from the sky. (Also Read: UFO 'spotted' in USA? Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper takes selfie with unique vehicle)

Watch the video here:

In June 2024, according to the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC), workers at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre reported seeing a "strange object" in the Colorado sky, most certainly a UFO. The agency is trusted by law enforcement, the military, pilots, and civilians to report sightings of UFOs and UAPs. The UFO sighting in Colorado occurred directly above the music site, where staff were working at night.

According to the centre's report, a UFO was sighted in the night sky on June 5 around 01:00 a.m. by employees at Morrison, Colorado. As per USA Today, the workers described the object as a dark metallic ship that appeared north of the amphitheatre. (Also Read: ‘UFO or glitch in the matrix’: Unusual light source in sky leaves people with questions)

The object hung in the air for around 30 seconds before flying east and disappearing into thin air once it had its complete attention. The item was characterized as being the size of a three-story office building and flying at a speed of 5-10 miles per hour.