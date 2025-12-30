Ugandan man puts Dubai’s safety to test as Amazon parcel remains untouched at his doorstep for a week

An Ugandan man has sparked online discussion about safety in Dubai after sharing a video that put the city’s reputation to the test. Taking to Instagram, Rashid Lumunye documented an unusual experiment that quickly caught the attention of viewers. An Ugandan man left a delivery outside his Dubai home while abroad and later found it still there.(Instagram/rashidlumunye)

A simple order with an unexpected test

In the video, Lumunye explains the idea behind his test in his own words. “Everyone says Dubai is safe, but last week before I left Dubai, I ordered an item from Amazon, and it was delivered to my doorstep while I was away, here in Uganda. Right now, I am heading back to Dubai, and I want to find if my delivery is still there at my doorstep,” he says.

From Entebbe to Dubai

Providing a detailed narration, Lumunye walks viewers through his return journey. In the voiceover, he says, “I was flying with Emirates from Entebbe to Dubai, so I did say goodbye to my parents and headed straight to the check in area, checked in, and then proceeded to board my flight. Around 5 pm we boarded the flight and after just five hours we landed at Dubai International DXB airport at around 10.50 pm it was time to get a car go home and show you the big reveal.”

The doorstep reveal

Once back in Dubai, Lumunye films himself approaching his residence. “Okay so right now I’m home and let us go and check if my package that was delivered last week is still there right here we come and the package is still here for an entire week it has been here right at my doorstep this is one of the beauties of living in one of the safest places on earth,” he says as the parcel comes into view.

The untouched delivery appears exactly where it was left days earlier.

Social media reactions pour in

The clip has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram, with users sharing reactions in the comments. One viewer wrote, “This is why people trust the system there so much.” Another commented, “Try this experiment in many other cities and the result would be very different.” A third said, “Dubai safety is on another level honestly.” Others added, “This is impressive and reassuring,” “No fear of theft at all,” and “One week untouched says everything.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)