UK boy receives reply to letter from Ukraine President Zelenskyy. See pics

A 12-year-old boy from the United Kingdom had written a letter addressed to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received a reply.
12-year-old Thomas Handley with the response to his handwritten letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (twitter/@educationgovuk)
Published on May 09, 2022 02:21 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The official Twitter handle of the Department of Education in England recently took to Twitter in order to share some heartwarming photos. In a thread that has been shared on their Twitter handle, one gets to know about a 12-year-old boy named Thomas Handley who goes to Durham Trinity School. This boy had written a handwritten letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the letter, he had detailed how happy he was to help with some supplies to people in Ukraine that had been donated as part of a drive from his school in the United Kingdom. It was only when this letter was discovered by some staff at a refugee centre in Poland, that it found the right address. These kind people decided to forward the letter to the Ukraine President.

“The Ukrainian president has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, ‘what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others’,” reads the caption to the first tweet in this thread. Below are the series of tweets that were shared by the Department of Education in England that will definitely bring a smile to your face:

According to this thread that was shared on May 5, Robin Haddon, who’s Thomas’ teacher, told ITV News, “He won’t let go of the letter yet! He was absolutely blown away by it. His first response was to show everybody in school, he took it round class to class. It's just so incredible. We are so incredibly proud."

What are your thoughts on this lovely gesture on part of the student and the letter that he received from Ukraine President Zelenskyy?

