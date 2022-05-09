UK boy receives reply to letter from Ukraine President Zelenskyy. See pics

The official Twitter handle of the Department of Education in England recently took to Twitter in order to share some heartwarming photos. In a thread that has been shared on their Twitter handle, one gets to know about a 12-year-old boy named Thomas Handley who goes to Durham Trinity School. This boy had written a handwritten letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the letter, he had detailed how happy he was to help with some supplies to people in Ukraine that had been donated as part of a drive from his school in the United Kingdom. It was only when this letter was discovered by some staff at a refugee centre in Poland, that it found the right address. These kind people decided to forward the letter to the Ukraine President.

“The Ukrainian president has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, ‘what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others’,” reads the caption to the first tweet in this thread. Below are the series of tweets that were shared by the Department of Education in England that will definitely bring a smile to your face:

The Ukrainian president @ZelenskyyUa has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, “what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”@UkrEmbLondon @Ukraine pic.twitter.com/DTg3ur6JtL — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

Thomas Handley, who’s at Durham Trinity School, included a handwritten letter among the supplies donated by pupils, staff and parents.



He had learnt about the war and wanted to write a letter of support “to the best president” and that he was “happy to be helping Ukraine”. pic.twitter.com/tg9okZh8At — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

When staff at the refugee centre in Poland found the letter, they pledged to forward it on.



No one at the school was expecting to hear anything more, so it was a surprise when at the end of last month, a letter addressed to “Thomas at Trinity School” arrived. — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

The Ukrainian president’s letter said:



Dear Thomas,



Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns. pic.twitter.com/NpdIePoHcy — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

According to this thread that was shared on May 5, Robin Haddon, who’s Thomas’ teacher, told ITV News, “He won’t let go of the letter yet! He was absolutely blown away by it. His first response was to show everybody in school, he took it round class to class. It's just so incredible. We are so incredibly proud."

What are your thoughts on this lovely gesture on part of the student and the letter that he received from Ukraine President Zelenskyy?