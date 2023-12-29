UK Envoy asks people for 'essential' Hindi film recommendations, X reacts

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, shared a list of Hindi films he has watched since he came to India. He took to X to not only share the names of these films but also asked people to suggest more 'essential' movies that he should see. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

In his tweet, Ellis wrote, "Hindi film fans, after highs & lows of Sholay, Gangs of Wasseypur & Chupke, Chupke, what should I watch next? What is an essential Hindi film to see? And, yes, I’ve seen Lagaan. And no, I’m not going to quote it. PS: recently watched & liked Jaane Jaan." (Also Read: Alex Ellis shares this video after his ‘Sholay-chole’ tweet goes viral)

This post was shared on December 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than 73,000 views. The post also has close to 400 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their film suggestions.

Here are the movie suggestions that people gave to Ellis:

An individual wrote, "Mother India, Awaara and Kaagaz Ke Phool to watch Hindi cinema from the early post-1947 era. And Deewaar to watch Amitabh Bachchan at his peak."

A second commented, "Chak De India! Highly recommend."

A third added, "Pyaasa (1957), Chaudhvin ka Chand (1960), Umrao Jaan (1981), Silsila (1981), Kabhi Kabhi (1976), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), and Pakeezah (1972). If the above matches your taste, then I can add more to the list."

A fourth shared, "Start with Anand, Swades, Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar, Sangharsh, DDLJ, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro- options are unlimited."

"Deewaar, Angoor, Pyasa, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jumna, Devdas, Kala Paththar," posted another.