UK lawyer pulled over for drink-driving refuses breath test citing recent lip surgery

A UK-based lawyer has grabbed internet attention after refusing to take a roadside breath test when stopped on suspicion of drink-driving, citing recent cosmetic surgery on her lips. According to The Telegraph, barrister Rachel Tansey was pulled over by police after her silver Range Rover Discovery was seen "weaving around" the road at 20 mph in a 60 mph zone. UK lawyer cited lip surgery to avoid a drink-driving breath test.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Bizarre excuse at the roadside

When officers asked Tansey to take a breathalyser test, she only partially put her lips around the tube before offering an unusual excuse. “Do not tell me what I can and cannot do. I am doing my very best. It is like asking someone to jump up after a tummy tuck. I cannot do it,” she told the police.

After failing to provide a breath sample, officers requested a blood test instead. However, Tansey refused once again, declaring, “Good luck trying to get blood from me. Let's roll the dice. I will not consent to blood.” She claimed to have a "needle phobia," which officers suspected was merely an attempt to avoid testing.

Court rejects defence

Tansey appeared at Sefton Magistrates’ Court, where she denied any wrongdoing. She argued that she was driving slowly because she had dropped a chicken wrap and had been rinsing her mouth with mouthwash.

However, District Judge James Hatton dismissed her claims and convicted her on both counts of failing to provide samples of breath and blood. He criticised her conduct, stating, “From the moment you got out of the car, you attempted to manipulate this situation.”

Judge’s verdict

Judge Hatton further remarked, “You have tried to delay and delay and delay the officers. You tell them you had nothing to drink, but clearly, you had at least something. You refused as soon as you were aware of the roadside test, and you made no proper attempt to blow. You say you had your lips done.”

While sentencing has yet to be finalised, the judge indicated that Tansey could receive a community order but warned that all options, including a custodial sentence, remained open.