UK man who ate chicken in ISKCON restaurant responds to backlash: ‘I would call a joke but…'

The British content creator who was seen eating KFC chicken and taunting staff members inside a vegetarian ISKCON restaurant, Govinda's in London, has apologised days after his video sparked widespread outrage online. Identified as Cenzo, the British-African YouTuber with 6,000 subscribers, shared a video message revealing that he had been targeting vegan restaurants in the area and eating meat inside their premises as a prank. The man pulled out a KFC fried chicken basket, placed it on the counter, and helped himself to a chicken leg. (X/ssaratht)

He shared a clip that showed him being warned by a man behind a counter that he was about to enter a temple and told that Govinda's restaurant, which offers vegetarian and vegan food, was next door. He apologised and turned around to enter Govinda's, where he filmed his prank.

"If I had known that the restaurant was with the temple, I would have never filmed that prank and left," he said.

The YouTuber, who faced widespread backlash after his viral video, said he had contacted the restaurant and would revisit them to offer his apologies. "God knows what they must be going through, seeing themselves all over social media over something that I would call a joke but in reality, it was not a joke," he said.

"I stepped over the line and began to eat chicken in a vegan restaurant which was associated with the Hindu community. My actions were ill-timed and irresponsible," he said in the video, adding that after the video went viral, he "researched" the restaurant and learned about the Hindu community who predominantly eat there.

"They believe in no violence and peaceful behaviours towards animals and people. My actions came off as offensive to the community, and I would like to offer heartfelt, sincere apologies," he added.

In the viral video, the YouTuber is seen offering fried chicken pieces to staff members after they inform him that the restaurant does not serve meat. At one point in the clip, he dangled pieces of chicken from his mouth and yelled "free the chicken" before he was escorted out of the eatery.