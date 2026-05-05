In a rare and medically documented case, twin sisters in the United Kingdom have discovered in their late 40s that they do not share the same father. Michelle and Lavinia Osbourne, 49, born minutes apart in Nottingham in 1976, learnt the truth after taking at-home DNA tests decades later. UK twins born minutes apart found to have different fathers in rare case. (Pexels)

The results showed that while they have the same mother, they are biologically half-sisters — a condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. The phenomenon occurs when a woman releases more than one egg during a cycle and each is fertilised by sperm from different men. Fewer than two dozen such cases have been identified globally, and this is believed to be the only documented instance in the UK, according to a report by BBC.

A discovery that brought mixed emotions For Lavinia, the result stirred a mix of intuition and shock. “Maybe subconsciously I knew,” she told the BBC. However, the confirmation deeply affected her. Reflecting on their childhood, she said, “She was the one thing that belonged to me, and then she wasn’t.”

Also read | Techie surprises parents with BMW after pretending to buy a scooty: ‘They gave me everything’

Michelle responded differently. “I wasn’t surprised. It’s super weird, super odd, super rare – but it makes sense,” she said.

The sisters grew up in difficult circumstances, often moving between carers while their mother struggled to provide stability. Through those years, they relied heavily on each other.

Also read | Indian man in San Francisco ‘solves mango shortage’, plans mango party amid high demand in US

Uncertainty about their father had lingered since childhood. Their mother had identified a man named James, but he remained largely absent. Years later, Michelle questioned this after seeing his photograph and noticing no resemblance. A DNA test confirmed he was not her biological father.

Further investigation led her to a man named Alex, whom she later met. While she recognised similarities in appearance, she said the meeting did not lead to a lasting bond.

Lavinia, initially reluctant, eventually took a DNA test. Her results showed that Alex was not her father either, confirming that she had a different biological parent. Michelle later traced him to a man named Arthur, and the sisters met him in London.

Lavinia said she formed a connection with Arthur and now meets him regularly, describing it as a sense of belonging she had long been missing. Arthur also welcomed Michelle, telling her she could consider him a father figure.

Their mother died on the same day Michelle received her DNA results, leaving questions unanswered. Arthur later said she had approached him during a difficult time in her life.