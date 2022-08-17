‘Uniquely fast’ turtle with long neck lunges at zookeeper, video goes viral

There are zookeepers on Instagram who make it a point to share such interesting videos that besides being entertaining, turn out to be educational too. Those clips give people the chance to know more about the different species living on this planet. One such video was recent posted on Jay Brewer’s Instagram page. Known for his zoo that houses various reptiles, this particular video by the zookeeper shows a ‘unique’ turtle with a very long neck.

“That’s one long neck and he almost got me. An interesting unique fast turtle,” he wrote while sharing the video. The wonderful clip opens to show Brewer holding the turtle and explaining how it has a long neck. As he speaks, as if to give a demonstration, the turtle twists its necks and lunges at him. The video ends with Brewer talking about how that is the way through which these turtles catch fish.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and gone viral. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many showed their reactions through emoticons too. While some posted heart emojis, others shared clapping emoticon.

“Wow, never seen this,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Almost got you,” expressed a third. “Awesome,” wrote a fourth.