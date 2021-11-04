Home / Trending / Unlikely friendship between a black panther and a dog is too cute to handle. Watch
Unlikely friendship between a black panther and a dog is too cute to handle. Watch

The videos show a black panther named Luna and a dog named Venza.
The image shows the dog and the black panther duo.(Instagram/@luna_the_pantera)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

This is the story of an unlikely friendship between an adorable black panther named Luna and a cute dog named Venza. Shared on Instagram, the videos of the duo showcase them playing, running, and exploring the world together. There is a chance that their antics will bring a smile to your face.

Luna was born in a zoo in Siberia and was rejected by her mother, reports Bored Panda. However, thanks to a woman, she survived despite having slim chances of it. Soon the animal became a part of her family and best friends with her dog.

Take a look at this video where the big cat is using the pooch to make a jump. What is absolutely interesting is how the pooch remains unbothered by it.

Here is another video following the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend:

Then there is this video that shows them having Halloween fun.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely friendship?

Story Saved
