The image shows a man making the 'fire dosa'.(foodie_incarnate)
Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

The 'fire dosa' viral video prompted people to share varied comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST

A video involving dosa has now gone viral online and created a chatter. The clip captures an unusual take on the popular dish. There is a chance that the video will leave you craving for the delicious item.

The video is shared on Instagram by food blogger Amar Sirohi. It shows a man making ‘fire dosa’. The video not only shows the unusual making process, it also shows how the dish is served with lots of cheese. We won’t give away much, so take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has accumulated nearly 6.4 lakh views. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many wrote how they would love to taste the dish.

“Bahut badhiya lag rha dosa. Loved the video,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a cheesyyyy dosa,” commented another. “Wow that’s unique,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

