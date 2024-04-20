UP Board Result 2024: Class 10 second topper wants to join IIT, credits father for success. Watch

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results today, April 20. Since the announcement, social media platforms have been flooded with visuals of people sharing various posts regarding the results. One video showing the second topper of Class 10 has gone viral. It captures Deepika Sonkar, who reveals her future plans and the person behind her success. UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Deepika Sonkar, who secured second position in Class 10. (X/@ANI)

ANI shared a video on X with a caption that reads, “Fatehpur: Second topper of the high school examination, Deepika Sonkar says, ‘... I would like to give the credit for my success to my father... I want to now go to IIT.”

The video opens to show Sonkar standing in front of the camera with a garland around her neck. During her conversation, she credits her father for her success and expresses her desire to join IIT.

Take a look at the full video here:

While an X user wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing her a bright future ahead!” another showed their reactions using a thumbs-up emoticon.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to X to share his reaction to the results and congratulate the students. When translated from Hindi into English, a part of his post reads, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh! All of you are the golden future of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life.”