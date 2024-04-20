 UP Board Result 2024: Class 10 second topper wants to join IIT, credits father for success. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board Result 2024: Class 10 second topper wants to join IIT, credits father for success. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 20, 2024 04:01 PM IST

UP Board Result 2024: Deepika Sonkar of Fatehpur secured 590 out of 600 (98.33%) and claimed the second position in the list of Class 10 toppers.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results today, April 20. Since the announcement, social media platforms have been flooded with visuals of people sharing various posts regarding the results. One video showing the second topper of Class 10 has gone viral. It captures Deepika Sonkar, who reveals her future plans and the person behind her success.

UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Deepika Sonkar, who secured second position in Class 10. (X/@ANI)
UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Deepika Sonkar, who secured second position in Class 10. (X/@ANI)

ANI shared a video on X with a caption that reads, “Fatehpur: Second topper of the high school examination, Deepika Sonkar says, ‘... I would like to give the credit for my success to my father... I want to now go to IIT.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: UPSC third topper Donuru Ananya Reddy says her inspiration is Virat Kohli. Watch viral video

The video opens to show Sonkar standing in front of the camera with a garland around her neck. During her conversation, she credits her father for her success and expresses her desire to join IIT.

Take a look at the full video here:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has collected nearly 7,000 views. It has further accumulated close to 200 likes.

While an X user wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing her a bright future ahead!” another showed their reactions using a thumbs-up emoticon.

Also Read: IIT-Roorkee graduate surprises father with UPSC result during office lunch break. Viral video has 18 million views

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to X to share his reaction to the results and congratulate the students. When translated from Hindi into English, a part of his post reads, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh! All of you are the golden future of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / UP Board Result 2024: Class 10 second topper wants to join IIT, credits father for success. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On