UP bride and groom gifted blue drum in disturbing wedding prank, video triggers outrage

In a chilling reference to the infamous Meerut murder case, a viral video showing wedding guests gifting a blue drum to a newlywed couple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has triggered widespread outrage. The bizarre and unsettling gesture, which many deemed a dark prank, was in reference to the recent Meerut murder of Saurabh Rajput which sent shockwaves across the country. A group of wedding guests gifted the blue drum to the bride and groom and filmed a video.(X/ @Info_4Education)

In March, Muskan Rastogi, the wife of Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, allegedly drugged and killed her husband with the help of her lover, Sahil. After the brutal killing, the two reportedly hid the body in a blue plastic drum and filled it with cement to conceal the crime.

A brutal prank

The video was filmed as the bride and groom sat on stage and a group of friends approached them with a large blue drum and presented it as a gift. The groom looked visibly puzzled, while the bride broke into laughter. The unexpected prank caught the couple off guard even as the group continued to laugh.

While the identities of the couple and guests in the viral video are unverified, the clip has gone viral on social media sparking a debate on trivialisation of brutal real-life violence on the internet.

Take a look at the video here:

The dark prank that referrenced the brutal murder which horrified the nation has sparked anger with many social media users slamming the video, calling it “insensitive” and “deeply disturbing.”

"The world has become ill, people have made fun of this massacre in every street. When something like this will happen to them, then they will realise the pain," said one of them.

Another user said, "What kind of friends are these? They are worse than enemies. This kind of prank shows how low people can stoop."

A third enraged user commented, "This is the height of rudeness, such people cannot be friends."