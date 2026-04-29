‘Upper caste’ or earning over 80 LPA: Woman’s conditions for prospective groom

The founder of a matchmaking service company has sparked a viral conversation about the persistence of caste bias among India’s educated elite. Her LinkedIn post features the story of a 32-year-old fashion label owner from a seemingly progressive family who insisted on "upper caste" matches, with a significant caveat. The prospective bride admitted she would waive the caste requirement only if a suitor earned over ₹80 lakh annually.

The founder of a matchmaking company shared about the woman’s conditions for her prospective groom in a LinkedIn post. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“She wanted ‘Upper Caste Matches’ only unless the guy earned 80 LPA or more. This was told to me by a 32-year-old who runs her own fashion label. On paper, she comes from a very progressive and educated family with her father, an IPS officer and mother working as a teacher,” Oendrila Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, wrote.

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She added, “And yet this is the only condition that she put in front of us: Brahmins, Rajputs, upper caste profiles only. Now as a matchmaker, this is so common that my next question is pretty much always the same. ‘What if we find someone who checks every box, income, values, lifestyle, family, but he's not from those castes. Would you reject him?’ She replied, ‘If he makes 80 lakhs or more... then I'm okay with it’.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kapoor then asked the woman why she had a “caste filter” in the first place. She replied, “I don't know. My parents wouldn't agree otherwise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapoor then asked the woman why she had a “caste filter” in the first place. She replied, “I don't know. My parents wouldn't agree otherwise.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the whole situation, Kapoor shared, “This is what caste bias looks like in 2026! In metro cities, among educated families, caste bias works through avoidance, through ‘this is how it is done’, through ‘hume hamari caste me hi shaadi karni hai’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the whole situation, Kapoor shared, “This is what caste bias looks like in 2026! In metro cities, among educated families, caste bias works through avoidance, through ‘this is how it is done’, through ‘hume hamari caste me hi shaadi karni hai’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She continued, “But it isn't. Because what she was actually saying is: caste matters unless money compensates for it. That's not about values or compatibility. That's about social rank. And money buys rank. So the math works.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “But it isn't. Because what she was actually saying is: caste matters unless money compensates for it. That's not about values or compatibility. That's about social rank. And money buys rank. So the math works.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the rest of the post, she shared her reflections on people's mentality, especially those in big cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the rest of the post, she shared her reflections on people's mentality, especially those in big cities. {{/usCountry}}

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“We sit in big cities, call ourselves progressive, and then open matrimonial apps and filter by caste. If you want to break the cycle, it starts with one uncomfortable conversation with your parents. Tell them you're not filtering on the basis of caste. And the next time a profile lands in front of you and your instinct is to check the caste first, notice that instinct but then keep reading anyway.”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Finding true love was the point… somewhere it got replaced by caste and CTC.” Another added, “Indian marriages, especially arranged marriages, are just a transaction. It always has been and probably always will be.” A third expressed, “A common story for most people.”

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Also Read: ‘Women’s Day irony’: Doctor says potential groom’s family rejected her for being ‘too ambitious’

Oendrila Kapoor completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School in India and then pursued a B.Com at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). She founded her company, which works “exclusively with accomplished Indian professionals”, in 2020.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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