US attorney claims Indian CEO ruined company culture, laid off ‘15% of the workforce’

Amid the ongoing debate about Indian immigrants, especially those in tech jobs, a post by a US attorney accusing an Indian CEO of ruining a company has divided the internet. He claimed that since the CEO took over the company, he “pushed out the founders” and replaced the top management with “other Indians”. An attorney’s post about an Indian CEO ruining a US company has divided the internet. (Unsplash/murphyleezle)

“My wife worked for a company that was purchased by a private equity firm that immediately brought in an Indian CEO. He pushed out all the founders and replaced all the C-suite with Indians. He used Covid as an excuse to force every employee to take a ‘temporary’ 10% pay cut and he froze all promotions,” the man wrote.

He further claimed that the new leader “laid off 15% of the workforce”, most of whom were experienced employees. The attorney also alleged that he shut down “one of the satellite offices” and “outsourced their work to India.”

In his long post, the man further accused the Indian CEO of “ruining the company culture,” “messing up client satisfaction level,” and “increasing workload of the employees.”

Take a look at the post here:

Social media is divided:

While some accused the man of spreading racism, several others showed their support. An individual wrote, “It begs the question, are Indians just superior beings or are they a product of their environment? The ones who make it out have to have a drive like no other to beat the odds of making it out of India-level poverty. But why can't Americans do the same? It could be cultural; I've always believed that Indians have a high standard for education, something that is missing in America. If we could attract the type of talent for our schools like we attract for tech companies, we can change things around.”

Another posted, “That is the reality of many companies just like you described. My sister works for one, and they have almost the same story to tell. Her workload has increased so much. They used to have five teams. They just keep slowly chipping away at them, never replacing them. Now they have one team. Hers. And subs for help at busy times. She will likely find a new job sooner than later. Same exact storyline. Original family owners sold and it all just went downhill in every way shape and form from there.”