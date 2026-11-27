A small coffee shop in Louisiana has drawn public attention after refusing service to a TikTok influencer who posted two negative reviews. Pura Vida Coffee Bar owner Victoria Arroyo said that content creator Fabian Beaucoudray returned to their coffee shop for the third time after sharing two bad reviews on TikTok. Pura Vida Coffee Bar refused to serve an influencer who posted two bad reviews. more

Beaucoudray, a student at Louisiana State University (LSU) was denied service. She later posted a third TikTok video claiming she returned only because her friend wanted to try the coffee shop.

What the influencer posted Influencer Fabian Beaucoudray first posted a TikTok video earlier this month where she and her friend visited Pura Vida Coffee Bar in Baton Rouge and ordered two beverages with one blueberry muffin.

The influencer filmed herself criticising each item, calling the products “overhyped” and “overpriced”. “You suck,” she said, pointing to her coffee.

Beaucoudray declared that she would never return to the coffee shop, but proceeded to do just that a few days later.

A few days later, she said she was returning to Pura Vida to give them a second chance. However, the second visit also yielded a negative review — this time, she took issue with $3 breakfast potatoes.

Influencer refused service Despite not liking her first two visits and posting negative reviews, Fabian Beaucoudray returned to Pura Vida a third time. This time, owner Victoria Arroyo refused to sell to her.

Arroyo explained her side of the story in her own TikTok video, pointing out that the content creator did not give her a chance to fix any issues she may have had with their products.

“They did not give us the opportunity to correct this in person,” Arroyo said. “[They] made no complaint while they were in the coffee shop, instead they just sat in the coffee shop and made a pretty mean video—and then went home and continued the mean video.”

According to Inc.com, Arroyo happened to be behind the counter when Beaucoudray returned for the third time. She shared security-camera footage of the brief encounter, much of which is unintelligible, showing her refusing service to Beaucoudray and her friend.

The influencer was clearly upset about being refused service, because she then posted a third TikTok video where she said: “A coffee shop just refused me service and kicked me out.”

She asked her followers if this is “normal” and admitted to being “really upset about it”. Beaucoudray defended her first two videos, calling them “honest” reviews.

Coffee shop finds support However, many social media users appeared to side with Pura Vida Coffee Bar in this low-stakes feud.

Victoria Arroyo, the owner of Pura Vida, told Inc.com that she was “heartbroken” when she saw the negative reviews posted by the influencer.

“I saw her video, I was honestly just heartbroken. We are a small business. It’s my husband and I’s coffee shop. We’re not part of a chain. We don’t have any backing other than the two of us. So it’s very hard work,” Arroyo said.

“When she walked in for the third time, I saw her and very quickly debated in my head whether or not I was going to serve her,” she said. “I just knew that I would rather defend my actions of refusing service than have to try to defend my product for a third time,” she explained.

Since then, Arroyo claims that her business has seen an uptick.

“I’ve had the three busiest days that I’ve ever had in my coffee shop the past three consecutive days,” she said, adding that she took it as a sign that she had made the right decision.

Arroyo further said that she is open to constructive feedback. “I love having food creators in my business and constructive criticism is not nasty. We can be constructive and we can be kind and I just think that’s how everyone should move content creators, just anyone in any aspect in their life,” she said.

Many on social media appeared to agree with her, calling the influencer’s review “snarky” and “mean”. Among them was Jonathan Van Ness, best known for their role on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Van Ness shared a video of themselves clapping in support of the owner, with the caption: “Pov: Watching the owner of pura vida read that dumb little karen.”