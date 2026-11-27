Days after a 30-year-old man attacked five policemen inside Delhi’s Jama Masjid police station, the Delhi Police on Thursday ordered all police stations across the city to tighten security, frisk visitors and ensure sentry and duty officers are armed, people aware of the matter said. A police official stands outside Jama Masjid Police Station after five police personnel were injured in an alleged knife attack. (PTI) more

Senior police officers also held a meeting with officers heading the city’s 15 police districts. All deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been told to revisit security arrangements across police stations under their jurisdiction.

“Station House Officers have been asked to see that all personnel manning the reception are armed,” one police officer said.

“Officials have been asked to frisk visitors. The sentry and emergency officers have to be armed and everyone should have a working wireless set.”

Under Delhi Police’s standard operating procedure (SOP), the emergency officer of each police station must have a wireless set and a weapon, and the sentry should be armed.

Mohd Nabeel's stabbing spree On Monday, more than 30 officers from the Jama Masjid station had been assigned to VIP movement duty, leaving only a few personnel inside, most of them unarmed, when 30-year-old Mohd Nabeel came in. Nabeel had been called for questioning following a complaint by his mother and sister, accusing him of beating and harassing them for money.

In a matter of three minutes, Nabeel allegedly attacked five police personnel - two sub-inspectors, two head constables and an ASI with a pocket knife - and fled from the station. The CCTV footage of the incident, seen by HT, shows several cops running for cover, and only a few tried to stop him with batons as Nabeel walked around the police station and attacked whichever policeman tried to confront him.