US cops pretend to arrest man to help him propose to his girlfriend. Watch

A video of a man proposing to the love of his life with the help of two cops was shared on social media. The clip shows how the romantic scene unfolded after the officers orchestrated a surprise in which they pretended to arrest the man. The images are taken from the proposal video. (Facebook/@Eau Claire Police Department)

Eau Claire Police Department in the USA's Wisconsin shared the video on their official Facebook page. “You never know what's going to happen on a traffic stop,” they wrote alongside.

The video opens to show a cop stopping a man driving a car. He then asks him to step outside. Within a few moments, another cop asks his girlfriend, sitting in the passenger seat, to come out too. After that, the first cop pretends to arrest the man. At this point, the woman turns to the other policeperson to ask what is going on without realising that a surprise is coming her way.

As the video progresses, the man is seen getting down on one knee and popping the question. Surprised and smiling, the woman says ‘yes’. The video ends with the newly engaged couple thanking the officers for helping them celebrate this special moment.

Take a look at this usual proposal video:

The post was shared on November 22. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 33,000 views. The share has also gathered close to 1,400 likes.

“Thank you so much, ECPD! I'm glad you had the video because I barely remember what I said. Neither Moriah nor I have been able to stop smiling!” the man wrote in the comments section and thanked the cops for helping him. To which, the police department replied, “ It was such a pleasure to be a part of your special moment. Congrats to you both!”

What did other Facebook users say about the proposal video?

“That was so incredible. Nice to see the ECPD having exciting stops too. Nice work,” shared a Facebook user. “Thank you so much, Officer Anderson and Officer Miller. You were awesome,” added another.

“Aww, so sweet. I loved how calm she was through the entire process. Congratulations to the couple,” joined a third. “What a fun thing for the officers to participate in and for a good outcome!” wrote a fourth.