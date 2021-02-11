US ‘Dancing dad’ grooves to Chammak Challo with wife. Netizens love the video
Remember the ‘Dancing Dad’ from USA? He is back with another groovy clip for his fans. But this time he is joined by his wife too. Ricky Pond shared the video on the popular track Chammak Challo from the movie Ra-One. The video will leave a smile on your face.
“Chammak Challo. Too much fun with @roxanepond never a dull moment in our house,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Pond dancing with his wife Roxane while donning Indian attire.
Check out the clip:
Shared on February 1, the clip has garnered over 3.3 likes and tons of comments. People showered praises for Pond’s easy yet fun dance steps. Many shared heart emojis to express their liking for the video.
“Y’all look so good in the Indian attire omg,” wrote an Instagram user. “I appreciate your willingness to try new things,” commented another. “You put a smile on my face every time I watch your videos, so awesome especially in those outfits!” said a third.
What do you think of this video?
