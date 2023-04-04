Home / Trending / US man claims ChatGPT helped him get $210. Here's how

US man claims ChatGPT helped him get $210. Here's how

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 04, 2023 07:43 PM IST

A man in the US claimed that ChatGPT helped him reclaim $210. Several people tried his method too.

Since its release, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has created a buzz worldwide. From helping students with their essays to passing exams and even helping a person start a business, ChatGPT has extraordinary skills that astound people every now and then. Now, a recent claim that has caught the attention of many is that this chatbot helped a man recover unclaimed money.

ChatGPT helps man reclaim money.(Twitter/@Joshua Browder)
Twitter user Joshua Browder shared his experience, telling people that ChatGPT helped him reclaim $210 (approximately 17,000) from the US government. "I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government," wrote Browder as he shared a screengrab of the AI.

In a second tweet, he shared that the AI suggested him to visit the California State Controller website. According to Browder, "This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you." ChatGPT also gave him a link with step-by-step instructions on what to do.

When Joshua followed all the instructions, he claimed he received $209.

Fascinating, isn't it? These tweets were shared just one day ago. Since being posted, they have been viewed over five million times and have received several likes and comments. Many people in the comments said that they tried it too, and it worked for them.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for this!! I checked and wasn't expecting anything. I was wrong! $385." A second person wrote, "Inspired by this, we went searching on our own after we'd try to join the waitlist. Found $28 in my husband's name. Woo-hoo!" "I would love to play around with these plugins. Sounds like incredible stuff really. Good work" shared a third.

chatgpt united states california artificial intelligence + 2 more
